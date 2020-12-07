Davis recorded 11 receptions on 12 targets for 182 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against the Browns.

Davis was one of the few bright spots for the Titans as their offense failed to get going outside of his individual effort. He delivered several splash plays, including six receptions of 15 yards or greater. Among the highlights was a 43-yard reception on the Titans' first offensive possession of the second half in which he beat the Browns' zone coverage crossing the middle of the field. He also found the end zone for the first time since Week 8, recording a 17-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. With A.J. Brown and Derrick Henry requiring the majority of opposing defenses' attention, Davis has managed to emerge as a big-play threat for the Titans. He's also managed to produce relatively consistently, surpassing 65 yards in each of his last four contests.