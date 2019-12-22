Play

Davis was forced out of Sunday's game against the Saints with a possible concussion, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Prior to his exit, Davis hauled in three of his four targets for 40 yards. In his absence, added opportunities are available for Kalif Raymond and Tajae Sharpe.

