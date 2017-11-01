Titans' Corey Davis: Expecting limited role Sunday
Davis (hamstring) expects to be eased into the offensive game plan Sunday against the Ravens, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports. "I want to go out there and play every snap and do whatever I can to help the team out," Davis said. "But that might not be in [head coach Mike Mularkey's] plan. I know I'm going to get a few snaps. I don't know how many snaps."
Davis returned to practice as a limited participant Monday and will likely repeat the feat Wednesday, before potentially ramping things up to full participation Thursday and/or Friday. Eric Decker's ineffectiveness has left the door wide open for Davis to eventually take the No. 2 receiver job, but the rookie likely will have to settle for the No. 3 or 4 role in his first game action since Week 2. Both team and player sound confident that Davis will be available Sunday.
