Titans' Corey Davis: Expects to play in Week 9
Davis (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, expects that he'll be ready to play in the Titans' following contest Nov. 5 against the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Though he'll miss his fifth straight game Sunday, Davis said Wednesday that he's "real close" to returning to action, and the Titans' Week 8 bye is expected to provide him with enough time to get his hamstring 100 percent healthy. His availability for the game against Baltimore will ultimately be dictated by his participation in practice leading up to that contest, but with things seemingly trending in the right direction on the health front, Davis could make for an attractive stash in fantasy leagues if a frustrated owner sent him to the waiver wire. Upon returning to action, Davis should step back into a starting role after impressing with six catches for 69 yards in Week 1, his only full NFL game to date.
