Davis hauled in one of two targets for 23 yards in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.

Davis continued his mystifying fall in the Titans' offense, being out-targeted by the likes of Cody Hollister and Anthony Firkser. Though he has long possessed a tantalizing profile for production, it appears that Davis won't have the chance to break out as a Titan. For the season, he has just 31 receptions for 426 yards and has failed to record at least three receptions in three of his past four games.

