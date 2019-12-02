Titans' Corey Davis: Fades further
Davis hauled in one of two targets for 23 yards in the team's Week 13 win over the Colts.
Davis continued his mystifying fall in the Titans' offense, being out-targeted by the likes of Cody Hollister and Anthony Firkser. Though he has long possessed a tantalizing profile for production, it appears that Davis won't have the chance to break out as a Titan. For the season, he has just 31 receptions for 426 yards and has failed to record at least three receptions in three of his past four games.
