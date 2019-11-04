Davis recorded four receptions on five targets for 48 yards in Week 9 against the Panthers.

Davis was the team's second-most targeted receiver, but was notably outplayed by rookie wideout A.J. Brown. Since his breakout Week 7 performance against the Chargers, Davis has managed just six receptions for 57 yards combined across his last two games. A number of factors are working against Davis being a consistent producer, particularly the emergence Brown and Ryan Tannehill's willingness to spread the ball around to a number of different Titans' receivers. Optimistically, the team may be forced to throw more and run their offense at a faster pace in an effort to earn a victory against the Chiefs in Week 10, potentially opening the door for Davis to produce.