Titans' Corey Davis: Fails to surpass 50 yards
Davis recorded four receptions on five targets for 48 yards in Week 9 against the Panthers.
Davis was the team's second-most targeted receiver, but was notably outplayed by rookie wideout A.J. Brown. Since his breakout Week 7 performance against the Chargers, Davis has managed just six receptions for 57 yards combined across his last two games. A number of factors are working against Davis being a consistent producer, particularly the emergence Brown and Ryan Tannehill's willingness to spread the ball around to a number of different Titans' receivers. Optimistically, the team may be forced to throw more and run their offense at a faster pace in an effort to earn a victory against the Chiefs in Week 10, potentially opening the door for Davis to produce.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...