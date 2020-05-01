Titans' Corey Davis: Fifth-year option declined
Davis' fifth-year option was not picked up by the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The former No.5 pick overall has had a rocky start to his career and will now be eligible to hit free agency after the 2020 season. Davis was surpassed by rookie A.J. Brown as the lead dog in the Titans' passing game in 2019 and his targets plummeted from 112 in 2018 to just 69. The Titans declining Davis' fifth-year option doesn't preclude them from working out a new contract next offseason, but it is a statement that the former Western Michigan receiver needs to get things turned around in a hurry.
More News
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Chance to maintain role in offense•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Not expected to receive option•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Leads team in receptions•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Scores on trick play in upset•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Records four receptions•
-
Titans' Corey Davis: Cleared to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft WR Rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils its latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL Draft shook...
-
Dynasty Trade Chart rich in rookies
Our first post-draft Dynasty trade chart is here, and the rookie class is already making an...
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.