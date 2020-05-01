Davis' fifth-year option was not picked up by the Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The former No.5 pick overall has had a rocky start to his career and will now be eligible to hit free agency after the 2020 season. Davis was surpassed by rookie A.J. Brown as the lead dog in the Titans' passing game in 2019 and his targets plummeted from 112 in 2018 to just 69. The Titans declining Davis' fifth-year option doesn't preclude them from working out a new contract next offseason, but it is a statement that the former Western Michigan receiver needs to get things turned around in a hurry.