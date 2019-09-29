Titans' Corey Davis: Finally emerges
Davis caught five of his six targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Atlanta.
Davis finally got on track, surpassing three receptions and 50 receiving yards for the first time this season. The performance was highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to put the Titans up 24-7. Despite the encouraging performance, Davis figures to be inconsistent throughout the season given the team's continued low pass volume combined with the potential emergence of rookie wideout A.J. Brown. Davis will draw a tough matchup against Buffalo in Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4