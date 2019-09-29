Davis caught five of his six targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Atlanta.

Davis finally got on track, surpassing three receptions and 50 receiving yards for the first time this season. The performance was highlighted by a 23-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to put the Titans up 24-7. Despite the encouraging performance, Davis figures to be inconsistent throughout the season given the team's continued low pass volume combined with the potential emergence of rookie wideout A.J. Brown. Davis will draw a tough matchup against Buffalo in Week 5.