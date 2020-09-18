Davis (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

After progressing from Wednesday's DNP to Friday's uncapped session, Davis is ready to roll for Week 2, when the Titans will be without No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee). Thus, Davis has a great shot to replicate his standout performance from the team's season-opening win at Denver, in which he hauled in seven of eight targets for 101 yards.