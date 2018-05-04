The Titans' offseason moves hint at confidence that Davis can develop into a No. 1 receiver, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

The Titans didn't draft any wideouts and merely signed Michael Campanaro (31 catches in 24 NFL games) as a replacement for Eric Decker. The front office apparently has confidence in Davis and Rishard Matthews atop the depth chart, with Campanaro, 2017 third-round pick Taywan Taylor and 2016 fifth-round pick Tajae Sharpe likely slated for the Nos. 3-5 spots in some order. Taken with the No. 5 overall pick last year, Davis was nursing an ankle injury at the time he was drafted, then dealt with a nagging hamstring injury throughout much of training camp and the regular season. He ended up catching 34 passes for 375 yards (and no touchdowns) on 65 targets in 11 regular-season games, but did at least finish the year with five receptions for 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 35-14 playoff loss to the Patriots. The Titans are banking on sophomore-year improvement, with the talented wideout likely getting a boost from the presence of new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, formerly of the Rams. A lack of overall volume was part of the problem for Davis, Matthews and Marcus Mariota last season, with Tennessee ranking 29th in snaps per game (61.1) and 28th in pass attempts (31.0).