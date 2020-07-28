The Titans placed Davis (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Davis has missed just one game the last two seasons, accruing 108 catches (on 181 targets) for 1,492 yards and six touchdowns. With the emergence of 2019 second-round pick A.J. Brown, Davis has been relegated to No. 2 receiver in a run-dominant offense. Now with an unknown injury in tow, Davis will attempt to get healthy with an eye toward a Week 1 contest in Denver.