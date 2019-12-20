Play

Davis (ankle) doesn't carry a designation into Sunday's game versus the Saints, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as a limited participant on the Titans' first two Week 16 injury reports, Davis logged a full session Friday, clearing him to go against a New Orleans defense that has given up 175.9 yards per game and 16 touchdowns to wide receivers in 14 contests this season.

