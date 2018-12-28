Davis (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Davis has tended to hamstring injuries for stretches in both of his two pro seasons, but despite being limited Thursday and Friday this week, he's set to play in the regular-season finale. In two prior matchups with the Colts, he combined for six catches (on eight targets) for 69 yards and no touchdowns.

More News
Our Latest Stories