Davis (hamstring) practiced fully Friday. Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis was limited on Thursday, but now that he's practicing fully, the wideout is slated to start opposite top option A.J. Brown in Monday night's season opener against the Broncos. Davis' performance last year (43-601-2 in 15 games) relative to where he was drafted -- No. 5 overall in 2017 -- was disappointing, but the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder has plenty of untapped potential if he can bring more consistency to his game in 2020.