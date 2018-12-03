Davis caught three of seven passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. He also rushed the ball once for 12 yards.

Davis suffered through an inefficient performance for most of the game, but salvaged his stat-line on the Titans' game-winning drive by hauling in a 12-yard score. Positively, his targets rebounded to seven, after he posted only four in his two previous games. The team continues to spread targets to numerous receivers and backs, thinning out the upside of Davis. As a result, he has topped 60 yards just twice in his past five games, though he has also tallied three scores in that span. That leaves him as an inconsistent option, with his fantasy success largely being determined by his ability to find the end zone.