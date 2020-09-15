Davis caught seven of eight targets for 101 receiving yards during Monday's 16-14 win against the Broncos.

There is buzz surrounding promising young wide receivers each fantasy draft season, hypothesizing about which players may achieve the trademark "third-year breakout" so common to the position. Davis is attempting to achieve the unorthodox fourth-year breakout, and given that he had top-five overall talent coming out of Western Michigan in 2017, he may just defy the odds. Davis attracted a middling target share last year as A.J. Brown posted a historic rookie campaign, garnering fewer than five targets per game en route to a 601-yard, two-touchdown season. In collecting eight targets Week 1 Davis surpassed all of his single-game totals from 2019, while also eclipsing 100 receiving yards for the first time since Nov. 11, 2018. He now readies for a Week 2 matchup against division rival Jacksonville, an opponent against which he only generated five catches and 73 yards across two appearances last year.