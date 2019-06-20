Davis displayed improved body control during offseason practices, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Wyatt notes that Davis made several catches up high during minicamp, utilizing his 6-foot-3 frame to outmaneuver defensive backs. Davis took a step forward in his second season in 2018, catching 65 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns. With more consistent quarterback play in addition to some improvement on his own part, Davis could be a potential breakout candidate.

