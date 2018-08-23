Titans' Corey Davis: Impresses this summer
Davis, who has impressed the Titans coaching staff this summer, has been used "across the formation" in practices, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.
Injuries slowed Davis as a rookie last season, but the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft did finish up on a positive note with five catches for 63 yards and two TDs against the Patriots in the divisional round of the playoffs. Now healthy, the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder is poised to open the season as the Titans' top wideout, and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is looking forward to moving Davis around the field in order to gain favorable matchups. For the time being, Taywan Taylor slots in the team's No. 2 receiver, but Rishard Matthews (undisclosed) figures to work his way back into the mix once he returns to practice.
