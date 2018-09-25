Titans' Corey Davis: Improved after catch
Davis has forced four missed tackles and gained 89 yards after the catch, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Glennon also noted that Davis forced just seven missed tackles and gained 117 yards after the catch all of last season. While Davis has racked up only 13 catches and 151 yards through three games, his ability to make defenders miss is a positive. However, the fact that over half of his yards have came after the reception illustrates the lack of downfield threat the Titans' passing attack has possessed, something that could change once Marcus Mariota returns to full strength.
