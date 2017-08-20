Titans' Corey Davis: In line for preseason action
Head coach Mike Mularkey said Sunday that Davis (hamstring) is in line to play in the Titans' fourth preseason game on Aug. 31 at Kansas City, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.
Davis has been plagued by a hamstring injury since the early stages of training camp, keeping him focused on rehab rather than preparation for his rookie season. However, his professional debut is now in sight, if Mularkey is to be believed. Indeed, Mularkey called Davis ahead of schedule in his recovery, per Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com, so even if the wideout is held out on Aug. 31, he's certainly on pace for an appearance in Week 1, when he'll be contending with fellow wideouts Rishard Matthews and Eric Decker (ankle) for targets.
