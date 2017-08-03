Titans' Corey Davis: Injures hamstring
Davis, who exited Thursday's practice early, is slated to undergo an MRI on his hamstring, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
While Davis is sidelined, fellow 2017 draftee Taywan Taylor is likely to see added practice reps, while veteran Eric Decker figures to slide over from the slot to assume added outside wideout duties. Prior to sustaining his hamstring issue, Davis -- the fifth overall pick in the draft -- had reportedly looked sharp on the practice field, following his one-day holdout at the start of camp.
