Titans' Corey Davis: Kept quiet
Davis caught four of six passes for 49 yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills.
Davis continued to work efficiently Sunday -- he's hauled in close to 70 percent of his targets this season -- but was held back by lack of volume. In spite of that, he still produced the longest play the Titans' offense mustered, a 23-yard catch across the middle of the field partway through the third quarter. Davis has led the team in targets in four of five games this season, but has been held back by inconsistent quarterback play and conservative game-planning.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.