Davis caught four of six passes for 49 yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Bills.

Davis continued to work efficiently Sunday -- he's hauled in close to 70 percent of his targets this season -- but was held back by lack of volume. In spite of that, he still produced the longest play the Titans' offense mustered, a 23-yard catch across the middle of the field partway through the third quarter. Davis has led the team in targets in four of five games this season, but has been held back by inconsistent quarterback play and conservative game-planning.