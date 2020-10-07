site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Corey Davis: Lands on COVID-19 list
Davis has been placed on the Titans' Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Fellow wide receiver Adam Humphries is among the team's other players on the list and at this time it's uncertain whether the Titans' scheduled game against the Bills on Sunday will proceed as planned.
