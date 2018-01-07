Davis caught four of seven targets for 35 yards Saturday during a 22-21 win over the Chiefs in the wild-card round.

Davis led all Titans wide receivers in targets, catches and yards, but the position had minimal involvement with Tennessee relying primarily on the running game and tight end Delanie Walker to move the ball. The talented rookie's price in postseason formats remains low, so he could be worth a flier in the next round despite having failed to score a touchdown thus far in his NFL career. Davis should have had one in this game, but Marcus Mariota overthrew him right by the goal line.