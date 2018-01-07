Titans' Corey Davis: Leading wide receiver in playoff win
Davis caught four of seven targets for 35 yards Saturday during a 22-21 win over the Chiefs in the wild-card round.
Davis led all Titans wide receivers in targets, catches and yards, but the position had minimal involvement with Tennessee relying primarily on the running game and tight end Delanie Walker to move the ball. The talented rookie's price in postseason formats remains low, so he could be worth a flier in the next round despite having failed to score a touchdown thus far in his NFL career. Davis should have had one in this game, but Marcus Mariota overthrew him right by the goal line.
More News
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...