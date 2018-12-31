Davis caught five of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Colts.

Davis led the Titans in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but the passing offense was so anemic that it still resulted in a sub-par line. The 23-year-old has displayed WR1 skills at times, but his value will always be capped by a run-heavy offensive gameplan and inconsistent quarterback play, regardless of whether it is Marcus Mariota or Blaine Gabbert under center.