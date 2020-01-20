Davis hauled in five of his eight targets for 65 yards in the team's AFC Championship game loss.

Davis led the team in receptions and receiving yards, posting one of his better lines of the season. Three of his five catches went for 15 or more yards, including a pair in the fourth quarter. It was a fairly strong end to a disappointing campaign for Davis, as he was surpassed as the team's top receiver by rookie A.J. Brown. Davis will look to get back on track this offseason as he heads into the final guaranteed season of his rookie deal.