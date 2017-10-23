The Titans expect Davis (hamstring) to take part in practice next Monday and play in their Nov. 5 matchup with the Ravens, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Davis reported improvement last week with the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 2, but the Titans ultimately opted to hold him out of Sunday's overtime win over the Browns, with a bye week around the corner to afford the receiver more time to heal. Assuming Davis is able to take the field when the Titans resume practicing next week and gets in at least a full session or two under his belt, he should reclaim a starting role and take on a full snap count right away. Prior to getting shelved with the injury, the rookie saw plenty of involvement in the Titans' offensive game plan, earning targets on 13 of the 65 offensive snaps (20 percent) he had received.