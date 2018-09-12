Titans' Corey Davis: Limited at practice Wednesday
Davis (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis caught six passes on 13 targets in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins (both team-highs), en route to recording 62 receiving yards. It's unclear if his limitations Wednesday were precautionary or indicative of an issue that could impact his Week 2 status. If Davis limited or out this weekend against the Texans, added opportunities would be available for Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor.
