Davis (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis caught six passes on 13 targets in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins (both team-highs), en route to recording 62 receiving yards. It's unclear if his limitations Wednesday were precautionary or indicative of an issue that could impact his Week 2 status. If Davis limited or out this weekend against the Texans, added opportunities would be available for Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor.

