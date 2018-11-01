Titans' Corey Davis: Limited at Thursday's practice
Davis (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The Titans were on bye last week, so it's unclear if this is a minor issue that carried over from Week 7's action or if Davis suffered a setback at Thursday's practice. Tennessee takes on Dallas on the road Monday night.
