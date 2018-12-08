Davis caught two of his three targets for 21 yards in Thursday's 30-9 win over the Jaguars.

The risks of relying on Davis were highlighted in Thursday's win, as the Titans attempted only 24 passes. That led to a season-low three targets for Davis, and marked the fifth time this season that he has failed to surpass 35 yards receiving. The narrative of this performance could have been slightly different had Marcus Mariota delivered a catchable pass on an end zone target midway through the fourth quarter, though Davis has relied on touchdowns to remain fantasy relevant throughout the season. He remains a volatile -- though usable -- option heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Giants.