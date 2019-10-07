Davis hauled in two of his four targets for 28 yards in Week 5 against the Bills.

Davis tied for second on the team in targets, and made his only major contribution during a two-minute drill before halftime when he hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 23-yard gain. Though Davis has certainly been a disappointment this season -- he has 13 catches for 201 yards in five games -- it's difficult to ascertain whether that performance has been caused by individual skill or poor team context. In either case, Davis will look to return to his form in Week 4 when he hauled in five receptions for 91 yards and a score. His next chance to do so will be Week 6 at the Broncos.