Titans' Corey Davis: Limited to two catches
Davis hauled in two of his four targets for 28 yards in Week 5 against the Bills.
Davis tied for second on the team in targets, and made his only major contribution during a two-minute drill before halftime when he hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 23-yard gain. Though Davis has certainly been a disappointment this season -- he has 13 catches for 201 yards in five games -- it's difficult to ascertain whether that performance has been caused by individual skill or poor team context. In either case, Davis will look to return to his form in Week 4 when he hauled in five receptions for 91 yards and a score. His next chance to do so will be Week 6 at the Broncos.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...