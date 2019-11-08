Play

Davis (hip) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Davis wasn't able to practice all week, so it looks very much like the Titans will be without him Sunday. Assuming he's out this weekend, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries should be the team's top wide receiver targets in Week 10, while Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond would be in line for added snaps in Tennessee's passing attack.

