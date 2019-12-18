Play

Davis (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

We'll circle back on the status of Davis -- who caught three of his six targets for 57 yards in Week 15's loss to the Texans -- come Thursday, but so far there's nothing to suggest that the wideout is in danger of sitting out Sunday's game against the Saints.

