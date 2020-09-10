Davis (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
We'll have to see if Davis upgrades to full participation in advance of Monday night's game against the Broncos, but John Glennon of The Athletic isn't surprised to see the wideout's name on the Titans' initial injury report. Per Glennon, Davis' hamstring "seems to nag at him at least a few weeks of every season." Assuming he's a go in Week 1, Davis is slated to start opposite top option A.J. Brown, who heads into the team's opener minus an injury designation.