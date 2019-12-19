Titans' Corey Davis: Maintains limited participation
Davis (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis' practice activity represents no change from Wednesday, but the fact that he was on the field for back-to-back days should give him a good chance at playing Sunday against the Saints. He'll look to advance to full participation Friday in the Titans' final session of the week, which would likely allow him to head into the matchup with New Orleans minus an injury designation.
