Davis recorded three receptions on three targets for 70 yards in Week 12 against the Colts.

Davis matched his lowest target total of the season as the Titans threw only seven passes in the second half. Even so, he ripped off long receptions of 37 and 21 yards prior to halftime to make the most of his opportunities. Prior to this contest, Davis had seen at least six targets in four of five games, so he could see more volume once again in Week 13 against the Browns.