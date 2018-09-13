Davis' limited participation Wednesday was a result of the Titans helping him manage an old hamstring issue, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

Coming off a monster 13-target, six-catch Week 1 for the Titans, it's certainly good news that Davis isn't dealing with a new issue. Given that it's just a management of an old injury, there's a better chance than not that the second-year wideout will be available when the team takes the field Sunday. It's still worth monitoring his practice participation and his final designation on Friday's injury report to ensure that's the case.