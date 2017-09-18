Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday he considered Davis (hamstring) day-to-day, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone reports.

This was to be expected considering Davis returned to Sunday's game in the fourth quarter after aggravating what seems to be the same injury that bothered him throughout August. He finished with only one catch for four yards on three targets in a 37-16 win over Jacksonville, failing to build on his impressive NFL debut the previous week. Davis likely will be on the injury report for Week 3 against Seattle, but his ability to rejoin Sunday's contest suggests he'll have a chance to play. Of course, the Titans could opt for a conservative approach with the hope that some rest would allow Davis to finally put the hamstring issue in his rear-view mirror.