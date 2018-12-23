Davis caught three passes (five targets) for 45 yards and also rushed once for one yard in Saturday's 25-16 win over the Redskins.

It was another quiet fantasy day from Davis, who hasn't surpassed 50 receiving yards or caught a touchdown since Week 13. A big part of his downturn in production has been the team's focus on getting Derrick Henry going on the ground. That strategy has resulted in four consecutive wins, saving Tennessee's season, so don't expect the run-heavy gameplan to change against the Colts in Week 17. Davis is best left as a deep-league option for the final week of the regular season.