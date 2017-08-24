Titans' Corey Davis: Misses another practice Thursday
Davis (hamstring) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis' lack of participation in practice throughout the week doesn't bode well for his chances at playing in Sunday's game against the Bears, but the Titans hope to have their first-rounder on the field for the preseason final next Thursday. Despite being limited by injuries throughout much of the offseason, Davis figures to claim a spot as one of the Titans' top-three receivers immediately upon his return.
