Davis (hip) missed practice again Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Back-to-back missed sessions put the focus on what Davis is able to do at practice Friday. If he's limited or out Sunday against the Chiefs, Tajae Sharpe and Kalif Raymond would be in line for added snaps in the Titans' Week 10 offense.

