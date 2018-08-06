Titans' Corey Davis: Misses practice Monday
Davis (undisclosed) did not practice Monday after exiting Saturday's practice early, the Tennessean reports.
Though coach Mike Vrabel wouldn't specify what's ailing David, he suggested afterward that the wideout's issue isn't serious. Consider the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft day-to-day for now.
