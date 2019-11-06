Davis (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Per Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean,Davis road on a stationary bikes off to the side during Wednesday's practice, which offers hope that the wideout could return to the field as soon as Thursday. Davis logged 56 of a possible 72 snaps on offense in Week 9's 30-20 loss to the Panthers, en route to hauling in four of his five targets for 48 yards. Nine games into the 2019 campaign, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft is averaging 3.1 catches, five targets and 41.6 receiving yards per game t go along with two TDs.

