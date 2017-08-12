Play

Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out of the Titans' preseason opener Saturday against the Jets, the Tennessean's Jason Wolf reports.

Davis is week-to-week with a hamstring injury that's nagged him since the beginning of August. His absence Saturday should mean more first-team reps for Tre McBride and Taywan Taylor.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories