Titans' Corey Davis: Not being ruled out for Week 4
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Davis (hamstring) could have a shot at playing in the team's Week 4 matchup with the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The wideout missed the first game of his career Sunday in Seattle, which may have played a factor in top receiver Rishard Matthews netting a season-high 10 targets in the victory. Davis was unable to practice last week, but from the beginning, Mularkey has termed the rookie's injury as a day-to-day concern, which lends credence to the notion that Davis might be able to suit up come Sunday. It will be worthwhile for fantasy owners to monitor Davis' participation level in the Titans' practices Wednesday through Friday to get a better sense of his status for Week 4.
More News
-
Week 4 streaming options
The Jets let us down in Week 3 but that shouldn't stop streamers from going right back to the...
-
What you missed: Vintage Fitzgerald
We've got a lot to get to Tuesday morning, as Chris Towers catches you up on Monday Night Football,...
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...