Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that Davis (hamstring) could have a shot at playing in the team's Week 4 matchup with the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The wideout missed the first game of his career Sunday in Seattle, which may have played a factor in top receiver Rishard Matthews netting a season-high 10 targets in the victory. Davis was unable to practice last week, but from the beginning, Mularkey has termed the rookie's injury as a day-to-day concern, which lends credence to the notion that Davis might be able to suit up come Sunday. It will be worthwhile for fantasy owners to monitor Davis' participation level in the Titans' practices Wednesday through Friday to get a better sense of his status for Week 4.