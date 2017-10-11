Titans' Corey Davis: Not expected to play Monday
Davis (hamstring) is not expected to play Monday against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis will thus take aim at a potential return to action in Week 7 against the Browns, but if he's not 100 percent in advance of that contest, it's conceivable that the Titans could elect to proceed cautiously and hold the rookie wideout out until after the team's Week 8 bye.
