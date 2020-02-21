Davis isn't likely to have the fifth-year option on his rookie contract picked up, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

The option would cost approximately $15.8 million, and while it's guaranteed for injury only, the Titans would be taking a big risk using it on a player with a career average of 44.5 receiving yards per game. Davis did finish 2019 with career highs for catch rate (62.3 percent) and yards per target (8.7), but he saw 43 fewer targets than he had in 2018, with the Titans offense running through Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. Assuming the option isn't picked up, the 25-year-old wideout will be in the final season of his rookie contract in 2020.