Davis is not on the field for the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Davis could just be taking a rest day coming off an encouraging 101-yard performance during Monday's win over Denver. Count on the Titans' first practice report of the week, which will be released later Wednesday, to disclose the official extent of Davis' participation. Position mate A.J. Brown was also not spotted during the early portion of practice.