Davis was limited at practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Davis caught six passes on 13 targets -- both team highs -- in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, finishing the day with 62 yards. It's unclear if his limitations Wednesday were precautionary or indicative of an issue that could impact his Week 2 status. If Davis is limited or ruled out for this weekend's tilt with the Texans, Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor would be in store for added snaps and targets at wideout.