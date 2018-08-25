Davis was targeted twice but did not record a reception during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Davis looked to be open on both of his "targets," but the receiver also didn't seem to be on the same page as quarterback Marcus Mariota, as the two passes that came his way were either airmailed or brutally underthrown. The duo drew rave reviews during training camp practices, though, so it's possible Saturday's performance was simply a couple of bad plays that the two were unable to make up for before Titans starters were pulled in the second quarter. With the first-stringers unlikely to see any action in Thursday's preseason finale against the Vikings, we likely won't be seeing Davis again until Tennessee's regular-season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 9.