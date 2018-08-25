Titans' Corey Davis: On different page than Mariota
Davis was targeted twice but did not record a reception during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Davis looked to be open on both of his "targets," but the receiver also didn't seem to be on the same page as quarterback Marcus Mariota, as the two passes that came his way were either airmailed or brutally underthrown. The duo drew rave reviews during training camp practices, though, so it's possible Saturday's performance was simply a couple of bad plays that the two were unable to make up for before Titans starters were pulled in the second quarter. With the first-stringers unlikely to see any action in Thursday's preseason finale against the Vikings, we likely won't be seeing Davis again until Tennessee's regular-season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 9.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...